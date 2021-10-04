Dr. Anup Bendre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anup Bendre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anup Bendre, MD
Dr. Anup Bendre, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Bendre works at
Dr. Bendre's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group101 E 75th St Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60565 Directions (630) 225-2663
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 225-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bendre?
What a great Dr! He was great at explaining the procedure , office staff was so friendly! I broke my arm and Dr Bendre did the surgery and I was so happy with the outcome! Did physical therapy and good as new!
About Dr. Anup Bendre, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609866656
Education & Certifications
- The Indiana Hand Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern University / McGaw Medical Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bendre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bendre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bendre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bendre works at
Dr. Bendre has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bendre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bendre speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bendre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bendre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.