Dr. Anup Gangavalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangavalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anup Gangavalli, MD
Overview of Dr. Anup Gangavalli, MD
Dr. Anup Gangavalli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University Medical Center School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Gangavalli works at
Dr. Gangavalli's Office Locations
-
1
St Mary s5899 Bremo Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 320-1339
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gangavalli?
OMG I cannot say enough about this surgeon. He literally rebuilt my back with staples, screws and rods he did an amazing job most of my pain is gone and I have a really cool scar to talk about. He is amazing and has a fabulous bedside manner in my opinion he is the very best when it comes to anything to do with your back. He is absolutely the BEST!
About Dr. Anup Gangavalli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1790049013
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Health System|Cleveland Clinic Health System Cleveland Oh
- Saint Luke's Hospital Bethlehem|St. Luke's University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University Medical Center School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gangavalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gangavalli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gangavalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gangavalli works at
Dr. Gangavalli has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gangavalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangavalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangavalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangavalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangavalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.