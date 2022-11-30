Overview of Dr. Anup Gangavalli, MD

Dr. Anup Gangavalli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University Medical Center School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Gangavalli works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.