Dr. Anup Kanodia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanodia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anup Kanodia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anup Kanodia, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
Dr. Kanodia works at
Locations
-
1
Kanodia MD660 Cooper Rd Ste 400, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 524-4527Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanodia?
Multiple appointments - multiple supplements based on diagnosis and testing, glutathione IVs/ozone IVs/brain body reset injections/Plaquex IVs/ozone limb bagging - overall improvement in energy, feelings of well being, fatigue/energy, excellent patient communication and focus - really feel cared for by staff, Dr. Kanodia has blend of medical knowledge and intuitive skills, Danny Bruns has been excellent in pinpointing what to address in brain body reset and how to utilize it.
About Dr. Anup Kanodia, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306820063
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School|Harvard Medical School
- Mayo Clin|Mayo Clinic
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanodia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanodia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanodia works at
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanodia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanodia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanodia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanodia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.