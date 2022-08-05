Overview of Dr. Anup Khatana, MD

Dr. Anup Khatana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They completed their fellowship with Glaucoma Svc Wills Eye Hosp



Dr. Khatana works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.