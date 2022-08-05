Dr. Anup Khatana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anup Khatana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anup Khatana, MD
Dr. Anup Khatana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They completed their fellowship with Glaucoma Svc Wills Eye Hosp
Dr. Khatana works at
Dr. Khatana's Office Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khatana?
Recently I visited Dr Khatana at CEI. As always Dr Khatana is very kind and compassionate. He is an expert in his field and has been taking care of me. I always look forward to visiting him since he answers all my questions very patiently and his staff (the kindness, courtesy and compassion is the motto of the staff) is equally kind and competent in their approach and treatment of the patients. I am very fortunate to find a physician ( and his staff) like Dr Khatana and have no reservations in recommending him. Kodem Rao Aug 5, 2022
About Dr. Anup Khatana, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1912947763
Education & Certifications
- Glaucoma Svc Wills Eye Hosp
- Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatana works at
Dr. Khatana has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.