Dr. Anup Kumar, DO

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anup Kumar, DO

Dr. Anup Kumar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Kumar works at HEAVER MARK A DR DO PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Theodore Teel Jr MD & Mark Heaver MD
    2942 S BUCKNER BLVD, Dallas, TX 75227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 381-1187
  2. 2
    Telemed On Demand TX
    12500 Network Blvd Ste 407, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 890-6093
  3. 3
    WellMed at Rockwall
    2306 RIDGE RD, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Gastroparesis
Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Gastroparesis
Hypertension

Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Anup Kumar, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669882163
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anup Kumar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

