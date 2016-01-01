Overview of Dr. Anup Kumar, DO

Dr. Anup Kumar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Kumar works at HEAVER MARK A DR DO PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.