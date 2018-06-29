Dr. Anup Panduranga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panduranga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anup Panduranga, MD
Overview of Dr. Anup Panduranga, MD
Dr. Anup Panduranga, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Columbia University / School Of Dental and Oral Surgery and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Panduranga works at
Dr. Panduranga's Office Locations
-
1
Tuality Healthcare Neurology Clinic364 SE 8th Ave Ste 101, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (503) 681-0816
-
2
Oregon Health & Science University Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-7772Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tillamook
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panduranga has been my neurologist and he is also known as an epileptologist because he specializes in epilepsy. He is very kind, works with me monthly and has done and continues to do everything he can do to help in any way to reduce and get my seizures under control from trying new medications, knowing which medications he can increase my dose in or not, helping me get a VNS put in and set. Staff and others he works with are all great also. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Anup Panduranga, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / School Of Dental and Oral Surgery
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panduranga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panduranga accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panduranga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panduranga has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panduranga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Panduranga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panduranga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panduranga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panduranga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.