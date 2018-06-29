Overview of Dr. Anup Panduranga, MD

Dr. Anup Panduranga, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Columbia University / School Of Dental and Oral Surgery and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Panduranga works at Westside Neurology in Hillsboro, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.