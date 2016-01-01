Dr. Anup Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anup Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anup Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Associates in Transplant Medicine94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7220
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942391842
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical Center (Ann Arbor)
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
