Overview of Dr. Anupa Khastgir, MD

Dr. Anupa Khastgir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Weatherford Regional Hospital.



Dr. Khastgir works at Richard E Stanford MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.