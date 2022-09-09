Dr. Khastgir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anupa Khastgir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anupa Khastgir, MD
Dr. Anupa Khastgir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Weatherford Regional Hospital.
Dr. Khastgir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khastgir's Office Locations
-
1
Richard E Stanford MD3435 NW 56th St Ste 800, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 942-0794
-
2
Integris Baptist Medical Center3366 NW Expressway Ste 280, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 942-0794
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khastgir?
I've been seeing Dr. Khastgir for several years now, and with her guidance my kidneys are as good as (or no worse than) they were when she first started treating me. Furthermore, she goes over all the lab results with me at each visit and explains what they mean. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Khastgir/
About Dr. Anupa Khastgir, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1407813900
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- Sinai Hosp Baltimore
- Sinai Hosp Baltimore
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khastgir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khastgir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khastgir works at
Dr. Khastgir has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khastgir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khastgir speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khastgir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khastgir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khastgir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khastgir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.