See All Rheumatologists in Manteca, CA
Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (43)
Map Pin Small Manteca, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD

Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Chahal works at Arthritis and Rheumatism Center, Manteca, CA in Manteca, CA with other offices in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Chahal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Rheumatism Center, Manteca, CA
    1079 Eucalyptus St Ste A, Manteca, CA 95337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 284-4561
  2. 2
    Tracy Office
    530 W Eaton Ave Ste C, Tracy, CA 95376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 284-4561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Sonora
  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center
  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Omni
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chahal?

    Nov 14, 2019
    I have been a patient for about 1 year now. I love the remodel. I love the atmosphere. I love the personal in depth conversation she has with me when I have my follow up. She and the medical assistants truly KNOW me. They KNOW who I am and care. I like this office and regardless that I travel to see her an hour.......she is worth it. I am still able to work full time and work around the schedule, for the "most" part....they are not tooooo tooooo late. (I SAY THAT lightly, because it does happen) Expect to wait for great care. Just, expect it. Plan for it.
    Breezy Dawn — Nov 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chahal to family and friends

    Dr. Chahal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chahal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD.

    About Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972780146
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College Amritsar
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chahal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chahal has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.