Dr. Anupam Ohri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupam Ohri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anupam Ohri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Ohri works at
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7751
-
2
Rutgers-rwjuh125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7219
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ohri?
Dr. Ohri is compassionate physician and took the time to answer my questions. She worked with me on my care and did not just give me a lot of reading material to go through in my own time. She genuinely cared for me and listened to my concerns. She is extremely knowledgeable and passionate towards her field, and I trust her medical advice. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Anupam Ohri, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1902103872
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohri works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.