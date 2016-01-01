Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anupam Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Anupam Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Locations
New England Endoscopy Center LLC21 Eastern Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-3068
Reliant Medical Group Auburn4 Brotherton Way, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (508) 425-5446
Umass Memorial Medical Center119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-3068
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anupam Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks French.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.