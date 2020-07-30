Overview

Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS.



Dr. Chauhan works at BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.