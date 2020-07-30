See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS.

Dr. Chauhan works at BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bhsi LLC
    2497 7th Ave E Ste 101, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 769-6300
    Nystrom & Associates Ltd
    13603 80th Cir N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 274-3120
    13570 Grove Dr, Maple Grove, MN 55311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 274-3120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Conduct Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 30, 2020
    I had seen Dr.Chauhan on a monthly basis when I was a little kid up until i was about 16 or 17. She is very good at what she does. She helped me find the right medications and listened to the issues I was having.
    About Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1548345655
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
