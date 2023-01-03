Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD
Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Chauhan's Office Locations
Columbus Arthritis Center1211 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 486-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chauhan is very patient and caring. Although I'm still in some pain, I have much improvement under her care.
About Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1891906566
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chauhan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauhan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chauhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.
