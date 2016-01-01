Dr. Anupama Pant Dhodapkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pant Dhodapkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupama Pant Dhodapkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Anupama Pant Dhodapkar, MD
Dr. Anupama Pant Dhodapkar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pant Dhodapkar works at
Dr. Pant Dhodapkar's Office Locations
-
1
Brazosport Cancer Center100B Medical Dr, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pant Dhodapkar?
About Dr. Anupama Pant Dhodapkar, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1306863055
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pant Dhodapkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pant Dhodapkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pant Dhodapkar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pant Dhodapkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pant Dhodapkar works at
Dr. Pant Dhodapkar has seen patients for Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pant Dhodapkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pant Dhodapkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pant Dhodapkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pant Dhodapkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pant Dhodapkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.