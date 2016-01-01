Dr. Anupama Duddempudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duddempudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupama Duddempudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Anupama Duddempudi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A & M University / Main Campus|Texas A & M University / Main Campus|TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Duddempudi works at
Locations
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4281Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anupama Duddempudi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1750591616
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital|Scott &amp; White Memorial Hospital
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- Texas A & M University / Main Campus|Texas A &amp; M University / Main Campus|TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duddempudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duddempudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duddempudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duddempudi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duddempudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Duddempudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duddempudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duddempudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duddempudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.