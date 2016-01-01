Overview

Dr. Anupama Duddempudi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A & M University / Main Campus|Texas A & M University / Main Campus|TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Duddempudi works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.