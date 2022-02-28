Overview of Dr. Anupama Gowda, MD

Dr. Anupama Gowda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Gowda works at Georgia Infectious Diseases in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.