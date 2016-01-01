Dr. Anupama Inaganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inaganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupama Inaganti, MD
Overview of Dr. Anupama Inaganti, MD
Dr. Anupama Inaganti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marshfield, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Inaganti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Inaganti's Office Locations
-
1
Mchs Hospitals Inc.1000 N Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449 Directions (715) 387-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inaganti?
About Dr. Anupama Inaganti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1538350897
Education & Certifications
- SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inaganti accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inaganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inaganti works at
Dr. Inaganti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inaganti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inaganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inaganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.