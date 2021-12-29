See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pearland, TX
Dr. Anupama Kathiresan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (61)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anupama Kathiresan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.

Dr. Kathiresan works at Center of Reproductive Medicine in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center of Reproductive Medicine - Pearland
    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 340, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 532-5687
  2. 2
    Center of Reproductive Medicine - Medical Center
    7400 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 535-9519
  3. 3
    Center of Reproductive Medicine - Memorial City
    9230 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 221-3705
  4. 4
    Fertility Institute of Texas
    540 Oak Centre Dr Ste 260, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 277-8111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectopic Pregnancy
Female Infertility
Infertility
Ectopic Pregnancy
Female Infertility
Infertility

Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anupama Kathiresan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Kannada, Spanish and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194927285
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anupama Kathiresan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kathiresan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kathiresan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kathiresan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Kathiresan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kathiresan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kathiresan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kathiresan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

