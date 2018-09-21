Overview of Dr. Anupama Poliyedath, MD

Dr. Anupama Poliyedath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Poliyedath works at Saint Agnes Care Internal Medicine in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.