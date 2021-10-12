See All Pediatric Allergy And Immunologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Anupama Ravi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Anupama Ravi, MD

Pediatric Allergy
1.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anupama Ravi, MD is a Pediatric Allergy Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Ravi works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Other
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ravi?

Oct 12, 2021
She was so amazing and took the time to explain our son’s condition throughly. Extremely attentive, kind and did all she could to make sure we were understanding her explanation. With the treatment and diet she prescribed, my son is finally living a perfect and happy life like any 4-year old should!
Carol — Oct 12, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anupama Ravi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anupama Ravi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ravi to family and friends

Dr. Ravi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ravi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anupama Ravi, MD.

About Dr. Anupama Ravi, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Allergy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619102068
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anupama Ravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ravi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ravi works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Ravi’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.