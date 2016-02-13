Dr. Anupama Reddy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupama Reddy, DO
Overview
Dr. Anupama Reddy, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Taylor, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor.
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott and White Clinic Taylor403 Mallard Ln, Taylor, TX 76574 Directions (512) 352-4000Wednesday1:00pm - 4:00pm
-
2
Scott & White Healthcare - Round Rock425 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 509-0200Monday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff is a little off-putting at times but Dr. Reddy is incredibly warm, knowledgeable and happy to answer all your questions. She's not afraid to look outside the box for other possible answers, which is a great thing to find when it comes to thyroid issues that are rarely cut and dry.
About Dr. Anupama Reddy, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275820904
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.