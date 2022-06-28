Overview of Dr. Anuraag Parikh, MD

Dr. Anuraag Parikh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Parikh works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.