Dr. Anuraag Parikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Anuraag Parikh, MD
Dr. Anuraag Parikh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue Floor 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Dr. Parikh explained the surgical procedure that I needed in simple terms and made me feel more relaxed and confident. He is a kind and patient doctor who takes his time and makes his patient feel heard and answers all questions. It is a pleasure dealing with him.
About Dr. Anuraag Parikh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods.