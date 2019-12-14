Overview of Dr. Anuradha Agrawal, MD

Dr. Anuradha Agrawal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Agrawal works at PGV PEDIATRIC PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.