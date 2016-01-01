Dr. Anuradha Bhama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuradha Bhama, MD
Overview
Dr. Anuradha Bhama, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Bhama works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 259-8270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Anuradha Bhama, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1053593780
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rush University Medical Center
