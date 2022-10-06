See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Anuradha Rode, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anuradha Rode, MD

Dr. Anuradha Rode, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Pdmm College and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

Dr. Rode works at Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA, La Jolla, CA and Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rode's Office Locations

    Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego
    3020 Childrens Way, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 966-5818
    Scripps Coastal Medical Center
    320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 300, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 901-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 650, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 800-2480
    Scripps Coastal Medical Center
    2205 Vista Way # 320, Oceanside, CA 92054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 704-5810
    Scripps Coastal OB/GYN
    3998 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 901-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2022
    I had not been to an OB/Gyn doctor for years but Dr. Rode was recommended by my primary doctor. I have been struggling with hot flashes for years and lack of sleep. She is so knowledgeable and caring. I am thrilled with the results. Don't give up on menopause problems, call Dr. Rode!
    sues — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Anuradha Rode, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447451729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne State University, Michigan
    Residency
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dr Pdmm College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anuradha Rode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rode has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rode.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

