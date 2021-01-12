Dr. Anuradha Thopu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thopu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuradha Thopu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anuradha Thopu, MD
Dr. Anuradha Thopu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. Thopu's Office Locations
Lung Centers Georgia8901 Stonebridge Blvd Ste 100, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 838-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! I have been a patient of Dr. Thopu for 6 years and always receive the best care and on-going therapy. Dr. Thopu's assistants are well qualified in their technical area of expertise and see me promptly when tests are required. She exhibits a very cheerful manner and is highly motivated to provide the best care for me and other patients. My progress has been amazing due to her encouragement and recommendations -- from better sleeping to having energetic days. Any adverse rating for Dr. Thopu on this site was probably attributed by someone who is either negligent in their appointment time or disrespectful to others in general.
About Dr. Anuradha Thopu, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982698684
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thopu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thopu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thopu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thopu has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thopu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Thopu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thopu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thopu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thopu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.