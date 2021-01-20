Dr. Anuradhika Kandula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuradhika Kandula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuradhika Kandula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Kandula works at
Locations
Endocrine Medical Associates50 E Hamilton Ave Ste 280, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 227-2646
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s a kind & humble physician. Am impressed by her handling of my health care needs ??
About Dr. Anuradhika Kandula, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164554051
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandula has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kandula speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandula.
