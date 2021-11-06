Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD
Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
Aesthetic Surgery Center1175 Creekside Pkwy Ste 100, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 594-9100
Aesthetic Surgery Center11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1115, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 594-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing surgeon, amazing staff! So lucky to have found them!
About Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Hahnemann University
- Lehigh University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.