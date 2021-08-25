Dr. Anurag Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anurag Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anurag Bhatia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pt BD Sharma PGIMS Rohtak and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
-
1
Richmond Interventional Pain Management2066 Richmond Ave Ste 202, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 698-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
I have been seeing Dr. Bhatia consistently for seven years. He is knowledgeable, thoroughly, compassionate yet, far from a "push over"; an excellent physician. I've recommended him to numerous people.
About Dr. Anurag Bhatia, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1699772160
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University School Of Med
- Nassau Cnty Med Ctr
- Pt BD Sharma PGIMS Rohtak
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi and Panjabi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.