Overview of Dr. Anurag Das, MD

Dr. Anurag Das, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Das works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.