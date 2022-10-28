See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (108)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD

Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College.

Dr. Gupta works at LAS VEGAS RECOVERY CENTER in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychiatric Associates
    3245 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)

Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Self Pay
    • Teachers Health Trust

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Excellent! I trust him more than any psychiatrist I know. Have known him for years! He is very thorough in his assessments, communication and treatment. I was totally miserable before I started seeing him. Excellent diagnostician and very knowledgeable in his profession. When you work with Dr. Gupta, YOU are the most important part of the "treatment team."
    Mary E Jackson — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1144285552
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA/Jules Stein Eye Insti
    Residency
    • University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
    Internship
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at LAS VEGAS RECOVERY CENTER in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Phobia and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

