Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD
Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Ellyn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
-
1
Dupage Medical Group430 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 322-8300Sunday10:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
DuPage Medical Group Ophthalmology808 Rickert Dr Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 322-8300
-
3
Duly Health and Care1327 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 322-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Staff was awesome!!! They were welcoming, informative and kept me updated with the progress of being seen by Dr Gupta. I was a same day “add-on”, but was still seen in a very timely manner. Dr Gupta was professional, knowledgeable, sweet and has a sense of humor that makes him “real”. He took his time to explain diagnostics and findings. My appointment was at the end of the day… I’m sure all were tired, but I did not feel as though my appt was rushed. I’ve been in healthcare for over 25 years and I can honestly say after meeting Dr Gupta for the first time… he’s one of the best!!!!
About Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942224712
Education & Certifications
- UCLA/Jules Stein Eye Insti
- UCLA/Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.