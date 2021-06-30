Overview of Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD

Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Ellyn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Gupta works at Dupage Medical Group Eye Specs in Glen Ellyn, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.