Dr. Anurag Singh, MD
Dr. Anurag Singh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Delhi and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton122 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions
Premier Cardiovascular Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 310, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
All staff very nice including nurses appreciated their interactions
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center|Lincoln Medical &amp; Mental Health Center
- University of Delhi
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
