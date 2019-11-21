Dr. Anurag Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anurag Soni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anurag Soni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Soni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uw Health - Digestive Health Center750 UNIVERSITY ROW, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 890-5000
-
2
University Hospital600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-8097
-
3
Uw Health West Clinics451 Junction Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 265-8528
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soni?
After reading reviews, I was nervous to meet Dr. Soni, in fear he was going to be rude and make me feel worse about the way ive been feeling. However, I could not have been more wrong. He took the time to listen, answer questions, get to know me and my medical history. He look at test results with me. He certainly is straight-to-the-point, he doesnt make or respond to jokes. I can see how that can be perceived as rude or arrogant. But I do not believe it is intentional in any way. I left the clinic feeling relieved, less anxious and stressed about my diagnosis and overall in good spirits. Im glad I didn't take the reviews below to heart and formed my own opinion. If you want a doctor with experience, knowledge and a willingness to help, Dr. Soni is your guy.
About Dr. Anurag Soni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1215924816
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soni works at
Dr. Soni has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soni speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.