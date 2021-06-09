Dr. Anurag Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anurag Walia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anurag Walia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from King George'S Med College University Of Lucknow Lucknow Up India and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Neurology Micropractice LLC2121 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 945-7308
Neurology Micropractice201 Granite Run Dr Ste 250, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 945-7308
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr. Walia is an excellent neurologist. He truly shows care for his patients and is willing to try many options to bring health to his patients.
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1659395713
- Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia
- Griffin Hospital
- King George'S Med College University Of Lucknow Lucknow Up India
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
