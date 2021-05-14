Dr. Anuranjan Bist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuranjan Bist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anuranjan Bist, MD
Dr. Anuranjan Bist, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bist's Office Locations
- 1 4958 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 987-6174
Oasis Behavioral Health5940 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 987-6174
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It was a Telehealth visit. I have seen this doctor for about 15 years. He’s amazing! I can’t tell you how much he has helped me.
About Dr. Anuranjan Bist, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hosp-Suny
- Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bist, there are benefits to both methods.