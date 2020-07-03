Dr. Anureet Copeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anureet Copeland, MD
Overview of Dr. Anureet Copeland, MD
Dr. Anureet Copeland, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Copeland works at
Dr. Copeland's Office Locations
REX Hematology Oncology Associates-Blue Ridge2605 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 190, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-6060
- 2 2901 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 203, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-6818
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Copeland is an awesome doctor who takes her time to explain your diagnosis and the conditions that come along with it. She’s very thorough and informative. The wait times are very reasonable and the the nurses and staff are friendly and caring as well.
About Dr. Anureet Copeland, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1164781415
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copeland accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copeland has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copeland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.
