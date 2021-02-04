Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anurekha Chadha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anurekha Chadha, MD
Dr. Anurekha Chadha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Chadha works at
Dr. Chadha's Office Locations
ARC Far West Medical Tower6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-8888Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
Austin Office3828 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 443-1311
ARC Anderson Mill10401 Anderson Mill Rd Ste 110B, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 250-5571
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
