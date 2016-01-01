Dr. Anusha Kalbasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalbasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anusha Kalbasi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anusha Kalbasi, MD
Dr. Anusha Kalbasi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Kalbasi works at
Dr. Kalbasi's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Radiation Oncology Westwood200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 765-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anusha Kalbasi, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1851683684
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital University of Pennsylvania
- UCLA school of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
