Dr. Anusha Vadlamudi, MD
Dr. Anusha Vadlamudi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shoreline, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.
The Everett Clinic Pllc1201 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 Directions (425) 595-3841
Everett Clinic Pllc3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5412Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
The staff is very efficient. Doctor explained everything very well.
About Dr. Anusha Vadlamudi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Vadlamudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vadlamudi works at
