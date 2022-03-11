Overview of Dr. Anusha Valluru, MD

Dr. Anusha Valluru, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Valluru works at Parkview Physicians Group - OB/GYN in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.