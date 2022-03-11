Dr. Anusha Valluru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valluru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anusha Valluru, MD
Dr. Anusha Valluru, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Northeast OB/GYN PC11123 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 425-6650
Northeast Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 425-6650
Parkview Cancer Institute - Inpatient Oncology Unit11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Started seeing her mid2021. She is one of few that listened to me about the problems I had had for years! By the end of 2021, she performed 2 procedurea for me and I am feeling great! Her staff is also nice and friendly!
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Valluru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valluru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valluru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valluru has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valluru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Valluru. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valluru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valluru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valluru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.