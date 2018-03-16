See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Anushiravan Dadgar, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Anushiravan Dadgar, DO

Internal Medicine
3.0 (16)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anushiravan Dadgar, DO

Dr. Anushiravan Dadgar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Dadgar works at Montgomery Medical Associates PC in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mohammad Khan, DO
Dr. Mohammad Khan, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. John Molina, MD
Dr. John Molina, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tiffany Onger, MD
Dr. Tiffany Onger, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Dadgar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery Medical Associates PC
    10110 Molecular Dr Ste 206, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 343-6505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Atherosclerosis
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dadgar?

    Mar 16, 2018
    Dr. Dadgar is the most caring and kind doctor I have ever been to. He takes his time to listen to you. He is the most knowledgeable and trusting doctor. I have been going to his practice for over 10 years and have always left his practice with great results.
    Kat in Bethesda, Md — Mar 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anushiravan Dadgar, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anushiravan Dadgar, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dadgar to family and friends

    Dr. Dadgar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dadgar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anushiravan Dadgar, DO.

    About Dr. Anushiravan Dadgar, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023066362
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dadgar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dadgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dadgar works at Montgomery Medical Associates PC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Dadgar’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadgar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadgar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anushiravan Dadgar, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.