Dr. Anushree Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Anushree Sharma, MD
Dr. Anushree Sharma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 697-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates9157 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 697-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Talking to patient, listening to symptoms and doctor explanation about the disease is very great. Overall good experience. Thank you
About Dr. Anushree Sharma, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104116318
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Dry Eyes and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.