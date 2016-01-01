Overview of Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD

Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Jaffna,Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Jeyakumar works at Windsor Internal Medicin Grtrcs in Trenton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.