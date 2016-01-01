Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeyakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD
Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Jaffna,Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Jeyakumar's Office Locations
Anusuya Jeyakumar MD1330 Rev S Howard Woodson Jr Way, Trenton, NJ 08638 Directions (609) 396-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1447453329
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- University Of Jaffna,Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeyakumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeyakumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeyakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeyakumar speaks Tamil.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeyakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeyakumar.
