Overview of Dr. Anvita Sinha, MD

Dr. Anvita Sinha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.