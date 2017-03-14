Dr. Anvita Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anvita Sinha, MD
Overview of Dr. Anvita Sinha, MD
Dr. Anvita Sinha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sinha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sinha's Office Locations
-
1
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
-
2
Gateway Health Center4233 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-9855
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?
Well I had the dreaded vasectomy and she absolutely made it the best it could probably be. She was quick but thorough but I'm glad to not have to do it again.
About Dr. Anvita Sinha, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1467463422
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinha accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sinha speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.