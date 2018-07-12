Overview of Dr. Anwantbir Chawla, MD

Dr. Anwantbir Chawla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.