Dr. Anwantbir Chawla, MD
Overview of Dr. Anwantbir Chawla, MD
Dr. Anwantbir Chawla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla's Office Locations
- 1 104 Smart Pl, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 774-6377
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was an a abusive relationship for 8 years both physically mentally emotionally broke me and introduced me to drugs. But not as prescribed, so ain’t researched and heard of Dr Chawla’s clinic. my mom and I had to be truthful with each other if I was going to get away from the abuse live a better life for my daughter. His drug abuse left me alone and I began to use.Unfortunately due to my prior existing trauma is the reason but Dr Chawla offered me the chance to get a note to finish my treatment
About Dr. Anwantbir Chawla, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1205827656
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
