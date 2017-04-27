Overview

Dr. Anwar Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Sj Medical Center LLC in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Unstable Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.