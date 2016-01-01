Overview of Dr. Anwar Ahmed, MD

Dr. Anwar Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Ahmed works at AHMG Neurology at WP in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.