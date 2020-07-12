Dr. Gerges has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anwar Gerges, MD
Overview of Dr. Anwar Gerges, MD
Dr. Anwar Gerges, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Gerges works at
Dr. Gerges' Office Locations
Anwar S Gerges MD Pllc19234 Stonehue, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 481-9544
I Vascular of El Paso Pllc11989 Pellicano Dr Ste D, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 855-6508
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, skilled physician explained everything, and performed my procedure with no pain and excellent results.
About Dr. Anwar Gerges, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1922074798
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerges accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerges works at
Dr. Gerges has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerges.
