Overview of Dr. Anwar Gerges, MD

Dr. Anwar Gerges, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Gerges works at Anwar S Gerges MD Pllc in San Antonio, TX with other offices in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.