Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anwar Ismail, MD
Overview of Dr. Anwar Ismail, MD
Dr. Anwar Ismail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Ismail works at
Dr. Ismail's Office Locations
Physician Care Apmc4113 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-1021
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! Saved my life by getting me on medication that worked. Had been to several doctors getting wrong medicine making me worse than I had ever been. Started out with mild depression and other doctors had me on so many things, had major depression. Dr Ismail is the best in the city! Love him! He is an addiction specialist also, so he knows his stuff!
About Dr. Anwar Ismail, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1679501712
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Dr. Ismail accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ismail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ismail has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ismail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ismail speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ismail.
